Fiberon Launches Wildwood Composite Cladding

The wood-like cladding is made of recycled content and can be cut and installed like real wood without the same maintenance.

Fiberon announced the launch of Wildwood composite cladding, providing the beauty and warmth of wood combined with the durability of high-performance, low-maintenance materials. Wildwood composite cladding features an open-joint profile and is available in a variety of board lengths and widths for added design flexibility.

Wildwood composite cladding features rich, nature-inspired embossing and multitonal colors for superior wood emulation. Two globally inspired collections — Eden and Sahara — feature trendy color palettes. The Eden Collection is inspired by lush, tropical forests and features an array of exotic hues including Mora, Wenge, Meranti, Koa, and Tupelo. The Sahara Collection draws inspiration from arid, sandy landscapes and includes rich desert tones like Mulga, Sumac, and Palo.

Wildwood features Fiberon’s exclusive PermaTech cap layer that protects against staining and fading, and a durable composite core that ensures exceptional resistance to rotting, cracking, insects, and decay. Wildwood composite cladding can be cut and installed similar to real wood without the hassle and does not require the same painting maintenance that wood requires, making it ideal for difficult-to-reach applications. Wildwood composite cladding facilitates better management of bulk water infiltration, capillary water intrusion, and water vapor exfiltration.

Featuring 94% pre- and post-consumer recycled content, Wildwood is free of toxic chemicals and is manufactured using sustainable processes. Wildwood composite cladding features a Class B fire rating and meets NFPA-268 to assist in meeting fire code regulations.

Wildwood composite cladding is perfect for architects who want a long-lasting, maintenance-free, sustainable alternative to traditional wood cladding. Fiberon is priced competitively to wood and costs less than most rainforest wood cladding or engineered cladding products. This product offers a solution for projects that require the beauty of wood, backed by a 50-year warranty covering stain, fade, and performance.

