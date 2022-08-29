Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC)

FTX 1.0 Fire-Tube Boiler by Lochinvar



Lochinvar added the FTX 1.0 to its line of fire-tube boilers. The FTX 1.0 fits neatly into mechanical rooms with limited space while offering a higher input of 999,000 Btu/hr.

The filter system collects debris from combustion make-up air, potentially extending the time between burner and heat exchanger cleanings, ultimately saving facility managers money.

The unit’s 7-inch LCD touchscreen display makes it easier for contractors to adjust parameters and provides access to remote connectivity capabilities for improved ease of installation.

Improvements from previous models also include a 10:1 turndown ratio and a thermal efficiency rate of up to 98.3%. FTX 1.0 also features an updated look, with a new front bezel.

Lochinvar’s fire-tube boilers have a stainless-steel fire tube heat exchanger that allows them to operate over a wide range of flow rates with minimal low-pressure drops and makes the units more flexible at handling frequent fluctuations in the system flow rate.