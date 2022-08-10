Hybrid Work Ignites Flight-to-Quality Trend In U.S. Office Market

A “flight to quality” is playing out across 12 major U.S. markets as office-using companies adapt their workplaces for hybrid work, according to a CBRE analysis of trends in office rents.

A flight to quality traditionally entails users and investors shifting to the highest quality properties in a given commercial real estate sector due to an economic or industry upheaval. In the office sector, that change has come in the past two years through widespread adoption of hybrid work in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That, in turn, has spurred companies to favor high quality offices as a strategy for encouraging employees to work from the office and equipping them to be their most productive when there.

The 12 cities included in CBRE’s analysis are Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Manhattan, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC.

CBRE reviewed more than 2,700 lease transactions across these office markets since 2019, classifying buildings as either Class-A or A+ for top tier or Class B or C for lower tier. The analysis found that average effective rents for top-tier properties increased by 3.8 percent in 2021 and by 6.7 percent so far this year.