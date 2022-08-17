Job Posting: Director of Operations & Maintenance – University of Maryland Medical Center

Director of Operations & Maintenance

Full-time Day Shift

University of Maryland Medical Center

1. Plant Operations:

A. Ensures the reliability of all critical and normal electrical and mechanical systems within the institution in order to maintain a safe environment.

B. Manages the continuous operations of all mechanical and electrical systems throughout the institution.

C. Tests and evaluates all systems through the effective utilization of staff and contracts.

D. Maintains effective communications with Department Heads, Administrators and Managers to solve long and short term problems.

E. Ensures efficient and quality plant operations services.

2. Plant Maintenance/Life Cycle Management:

A. Provides training to system operators to identify existing resources to ensure a needs-based Plant Maintenance program.

B. Implements and maintains an effective Plant Maintenance program that reduces risks and costs associated with corrective maintenance.

C. Reviews and evaluates funding sources. Identifies, prioritizes and tracks shortfalls. Determines and communicates implications and risks of shortfalls to administration.

D. Identifies and maintains a Life Cycle Management plan for all systems.

E. Identifies tracking mechanism for repairs to system.

F. Performs cost evaluation of repair versus replacement in life cycle management process.

G. Identifies system components in order to monitor and evaluate the effective management of the life cycle program.

H. Promotes customer involvement on project teams to identify and incorporate customer needs.

I. Utilizes contracts to supplement existing resource

3. Building Maintenance

A. Plans, organizes, directs and develops a building maintenance program appropriate to each campus to ensure that the necessary repairs are promptly made, the building environment is safe and comfortable and the building meets the applicable local, state and federal building codes.

B. Develops and oversees the computer-based repair work order management system. Establishes work order priorities to ensure that work is properly assigned and efficiently completed in accordance with the needs of the hospital and within the limits of approved resources.

C. Manages and administers maintenance and repair contracts, interior environment consultants and other engineering/architectural related consultant agreements.

D. Develops building inspection programs and oversees results to prioritize maintenance and repair capital expense requirements for inclusion in the Interior Environment Program, and to establish appropriate goals and objectives for future requirements.

E. Coordinates with other departments, including housekeeping, security, and front door operations, to ensure the customer environment is as accommodating and inviting as possible.

F. Interfaces with plant management staff, Building Operations Managers, and customers ensuring problems and corrective actions are properly investigated, analyzed, understood and resolved.

G. Oversees and directs the work of architects, engineers, and consultants performing building maintenance or services for the hospital.

H. Monitors existing standards, codes and regulations and keeps up to date on changes and new requirements, including TJC, Life Safety, Fire and Building Codes, , ASHRAE, and state and local regulations for building maintenance and operations.

I. Maintains awareness of developments in the engineering and building management fields.

4. Utilities Management:

A. Initiates and maintains the cost effective management of utilities systems by utilizing internal and external engineering and highly technical resources.

B. Minimizes the energy consumption of systems, including steam, HVAC, heat and sterilization, water, sewage, electrical, fire protection, communications and medical gas.

C. Determines operational needs, monitors and manages electrical, steam, gas and water utilities in order to meet budget targets.

D. Facilitates and schedules system outages for construction and repairs.

E. Identifies commissioning and recommissioning process of the system infrastructure to ensure a risk free environment.

F. Forecasts utility shortfalls and develops plans for increasing capacity and/or reducing consumption.

5. Construction Management:

A. Coordinates and directs all repairs during any electrical or mechanical emergency; maintains communications with affected departments and centralized command center.

B. Coordinates project outages and maintains operation of critical systems during the construction process.

C. Manages minor capital repair projects for the repairing and upgrading of systems in order to extend the life of system components.

6. Program planning and coordination:

A. Member of the capital asset planning group. Works to reconcile competing interests for capital investments for facility and equipment repairs and replacements.

B. Member of the operations scheduling and coordination group. Works to master schedule construction activity to minimize disruption to on-going patient care operations and to optimize use of resources.

C. Member of the Environment of Care Committee.

7. Resource Management

A. Monitors and analyzes budgetary variances in collaboration with the Senior Vice President, or designee. Projects personnel and material expenses for new programs.

B. Coordinates the development of stand-alone and integrated computer data entry systems that support the information needs of the department.

C. Oversees and coordinates activities of departmental support personnel in accordance with department and Human Resources policies and procedures.

D. Monitors and controls labor, materials and expenditures to ensure work production is cost effective.

E. Projects workload and resource requirements for future projects and ensures capability to perform workload is maintained.

F. Works directly with Unions to resolve issues and maintains working relationship with the Union. Participates in Union contract negotiations.

8. Performance Management: Manages and provides guidance and direction staff to ensure accurate and timely production of work, and efficient and effective operations. Coordinates functions and activities to achieve department objectives and comply with regulatory requirements.

A. Plans, organizes, directs, and supervises the functions and activities of staff. Coordinates, recommends, and develops long and short-range goals and activities to achieve department objectives and comply with regulatory requirements.

B. Establishes and implements departmental performance standards. Measures performance against standards and assures appropriate action is taken when standards are not being met. Investigates irregularities and policy violations and takes corrective action.

C. Performs departmental hiring, training, evaluation, discipline and performance reviews. Initiates, recommends and/or approves personnel actions such as merit increases, promotions, transfers, disciplinary actions and terminations, as appropriate.

D. Promotes positive employee relations and resolves department problems. Promotes intra and interdepartmental communication and cooperation.

E. Reviews employee accident reports and implements or recommends appropriate corrective action.

F. Provides in-service and continuing education for department staff. Promotes and encourages professional growth and development of personnel through attendance at in-services, workshops and seminars.

9. Customer Satisfaction: Develops and maintains a process for measuring customer satisfaction, and uses results for process development and improvement.

10. Design Standards: Assists other Divisions with development and maintenance design and construction quality standards, model contracts and specifications by keeping up-to-date on changes, new codes and regulations, new standards and Joint Commission requirements.

11. Minority Business Enterprise Performance and Partnering: Responsible for minority business participation and development, including coordinating, directing and reviewing performance of small minority business participation in UMMS construction projects.

12. Financial Management:

A. Develops and administers operating budget for capital and minor capital repairs, plant management, and utilities.

B. Develops controls and initiatives that ensure cost effective management.

C. Develops, implements and documents a Preventative Maintenance Program.

D. Evaluates purchases by operations personnel.

E. Negotiates and monitors contracts associated with the operations of various electrical, mechanical and HVAC systems.

13. Safety Management:

A. Identifies, implements and maintains a Fire Safety and Utilities Management program by adhering to TJC standards for the environment of care.

B. Develops policies and procedures to ensure safe plant operations services.

C. Directs the risk management program for the both UMMC campuses by identifying system risk issues and implements training standards for resolution of problems.

D. Responsible for the integrity and safety of all buildings and systems.

What You Need to Be Successful:

Education and Experience

1. Bachelor’s Degree in electrical or mechanical engineering or a related field from an accredited college or university or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required. Current registration as a professional engineer is preferred.

2. Accredited by American Hospital Associations as a Certified Hospital Facility Manager (CHFM) or fifteen years experience in facilities plant and/or facilities maintenance operations.

3. Ten years supervising skill tradespersons and design professionals; Five years in plant and/or maintenance, facilities management, and or facilities construction management leadership in hospital or bio-medical research facility organizations.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

1. Comprehensive knowledge of federal, state and local electrical, mechanical standards, codes, designs and regulations pertinent to the hospital environment. Knowledge of mechanical engineering systems and equipment, such as, fire suppression systems, HVAC, mechanical and electrical components is required.

2. Proficient knowledge of TJC, local, state, federal codes, building codes, industry standards in mechanical, electrical, life safety and fire protection engineering fields.

3. Expert understanding of environmental sustainability, energy and resource management and conservation strategies and how they are implemented into capital facilities and operations.

4. General knowledge of Computer Automated Design (CAD). Demonstrated knowledge of microcomputer applications, including word processing, graphics, spreadsheets, and data management.

5. A high level of proficiency and demonstrated effectiveness in problem solving and implementing new programs related to increased departmental and organizational operating efficiency is required. Effective interpersonal skills are needed to manage multi-trade teams.

6. Highly effective verbal and written communication skills are required to work successfully with a diverse group of staff at all levels within the organization, including executive management and the Board of Directors.