Obtaining An Uninterruptible Power Supply

By Carsten Baumann

From the August 2022 Issue

The deep freeze in Texas last year became infamous for leaving millions without power during record-low temperatures, but that is not the only grid that has been unreliable in recent years. From hurricanes in the Southeast and nor’easters along the eastern seaboard to wildfires in California, the power grid is facing (and sometimes failing to handle) extreme weather events across the country. The increased use of solar and wind has added to this challenge, as these alternate energy sources affect voltages and frequencies on the grid which makes it harder to maintain a continuous flow of electricity.

From lost business data to damaged equipment to missed transaction opportunities, blackouts hurt businesses. A backup power supply has always been essential for facilities in industries such as healthcare, IT infrastructure, and specialty manufacturing. It’s time for other industries to follow suit in recognition of the fact that it is hard to accomplish anything in the modern world without electricity. As they do, electrical contractors have new opportunities to support facility management.

The Importance Of An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

With the world going digital, there is a significant increase in sensitive electronic systems and devices that require guaranteed uptime and high levels of protection. These systems and devices in commercial and industrial buildings such as hospitals, factories, and offices have to rely on the nonstop power that only an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) can provide. Additionally, the last couple of years have demonstrated that remote work, remote education and other home office applications require a better protection for the network, computer and data storage.

UPSs are intended to provide reliable, “clean” power to its intended load, such as IT systems in a data center, even in the event of a power failure or disruption in the main power source. Most UPS systems do this by performing a double power conversion that takes in AC power from the main power source, rectifies it to DC to perform filtering and to charge the UPS battery, then converts the power back to AC. Through this process, the power output is always conditioned, meaning it’s isolated from any spikes, brownouts, or harmonic distortions in the main power source. In the event of a complete power failure, the battery backup kicks in instantly.

UPS As A Competitive Differentiator

When looking for an electrical contractor, facility managers should see if a UPS is included in their proposal. Even if a request for proposal (RFP) to upgrade their electrical systems doesn’t specifically include a UPS, facility managers can increasingly benefit from using a backup power solution and may choose to go with a provider who has that option available.