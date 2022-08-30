Paige Releases Enhanced OSP GameChanger Cable

The new OSP Shielded cable extends cable reach for wireless access points and other device connectivity for outdoor applications.

Paige Datacom Solutions announced an upgraded GameChanger® Outside Plant (OSP) Shielded Cable, a superior direct burial solution that can streamline the installation of outdoor devices, including cameras and wireless access points. Paige’s GameChanger significantly exceeds the reach of traditional category cable and now the OSP shielded cable can extend through multiple environments.

The upgraded GameChanger OSP Shielded Cable achieves these capabilities through multiple enhancements, including a CM listing, which removes the limitation of running beyond 50 feet indoors, and with its 600V AWM rating, it can be used where power cables are present, such as light poles. The upgraded cable also includes a “non-sticky” water-proof gel-filled core, which blocks water and prevents degradation of performance in wet, outdoor environments. This cable consists of four pair solid bare copper and color-coded high-density polyethylene (HDPE) insulation.

Additionally, the cable’s designation as a low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) product, makes it possible to use in applications like a tunnel or a transit facility.

Launched in 2017, Paige’s GameChanger Cable is available globally and used by many systems integrators in a wide range of applications, including airports, hospitals, parking structures, and retail facilities. Paige’s GameChanger Cable pulls and terminates like a CAT6 and delivers 1Gb/s Ethernet and PoE+ up to 656 feet and 10Mb/s Ethernet and PoE+ up to 850 feet, eliminating intermediate IDF requirements and the need to install repeaters, power supplies, and other equipment.

The Gamechanger has been designed with an increased gauge size, carefully designed twisting and specialty

materials to be optimized for long distance Ethernet applications. GameChanger cabling is designed specifically for transmitting Ethernet and can support all 8 classes of Power over Ethernet. It is also supported by the field performance testing solutions of leading vendors, including AEM, Fluke, Ideal, Netscout, Softing, and Viavi.

Click here for more product news in Wiring and Cabling.