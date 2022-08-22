Poppy Health Is Now GBAC STAR™ Registered

To become GBAC STAR Registered, Poppy’s Biosafety Intelligence System had to meet efficacy, cost, health and safety requirements, and prove it helps prevent the spread of disease.

Poppy’s Biosafety Intelligence System is now GBAC STAR™ Registered. Under the guidance of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, Poppy’s offering aligns with the GBAC STAR Accreditation Program, and demonstrates infectious disease prevention best practices that minimize risks associated with infectious agents, like the COVID-19 virus.

Available to any commercial or public space in North America, the Poppy system monitors nearly 1 million square feet in buildings across North America and Europe to avoid outbreaks, reduce transmission in workplaces, keep thousands of air travel passengers safe, and enable infection-free conferences.

The Poppy system was assessed by the GBAC Advisory Council Scientific Board for scientific validity, usability, practicality, safety, and efficacy. This accreditation from GBAC further solidifies the confidence placed in Poppy’s data to reduce the risk of infection in indoor spaces across North America and Europe. Poppy’s product is the only GBAC STAR Registered Air Monitoring System.

As the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training, and assesses readiness for biorisk situations. Being registered verifies that Poppy’s Biosafety Intelligence System is positioned for use with GBAC STAR protocols and standards.

“With so many options on the market today, it can be overwhelming for decision makers to select the best solutions,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “With GBAC STAR Registered, it’s clear which solutions and programs have been vetted by experts and meet a higher level of safety. This allows managers to better equip and train professionals so they can more easily and effectively uphold public health.”

To become GBAC STAR Registered, Poppy’s Biosafety Intelligence System had to meet specific requirements including demonstrating advantages over existing offerings in terms of efficacy, cost, health and safety, as well as show scientific evidence that it will make an effective contribution in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.