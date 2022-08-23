Power Considerations For Changing Commercial Spaces

By Christopher Culley

From the August 2022 Issue

As our lives continue to evolve, so do the design needs for a successful workplace to accommodate changing conditions, spaces, and work habits. As a result, people have spent a lot of time thinking about building solutions to support changing spaces, tenant buildout, etc., that bring power and data access to commercial interior applications.

The movement toward flexible spaces has been trending for a few years now, because building owners and tenants alike want more dollars on their return. However, the pandemic put everything in flux—everyone slowed down during that first year. In the later part of 2020, companies started to consider how to get back to the office while accommodating the new normal and making spaces work better. There was a significant push toward designing spaces for changing needs, such has having a space set up one day and then changing it up the next, etc. Thus, finding an easy way to create a flexible design for multi-purpose spaces with convenient access to power sources became essential.

A few things to consider in our post-COVID/ hybrid work world:

The utilization of space changes frequently, and traditional means of power distribution are not flexible enough to move as the space changes. Therefore, the ability to transfer power easily after installation to adapt to the needs of changing layouts should be considered, i.e. transitioning a conference room to a training room is an integral part of the value proposition to optimize that space.

Tenants should know the building limitations before occupying a space. For instance, tenants may find that they cannot penetrate the floor to provide power into the space due to operational security limitations, building restrictions, etc. So, get in early during the scouting phase to ensure the space can accommodate the business and occupant’s needs.