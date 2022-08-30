Restrooms And Plumbing Solutions

Gravity Toilets

by Sloan



Sloan’s Gravity Toilets feature a sleek one-piece look that makes maneuvering parts easier for installation while delivering improvements that increase efficiency, aesthetics, and hygiene for a wide range of commercial applications.

The tank design features a slightly inverted taper for a modern aesthetic and a raised deck that eliminates rocking. The lid fits on the tank with no overhang. The new design brings water savings, enhanced hygiene, and durability.

Sloan Gravity Toilets achieve a cleaner bowl thanks to Centriflo, Sloan’s dual-delivery bowl technology. By eliminating rim holes, Centriflo helps prevent bacteria and germs from collecting in the bowl, making the toilet much easier to clean. In addition, the bowls come with the option of SloanTec Hydrophobic Glaze, a liquid-repelling glaze that inhibits the growth of bacteria and other germs.

The toilets come in both standard and ADA compliant models, as well as BAA models.