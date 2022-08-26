Starnet Commercial Flooring Launches Flooring Visualizer

The new Roomvo visualizer application will allow contractors to see different flooring options before installation.

Starnet Commercial Flooring launched a new flooring visualizer application in partnership with Roomvo. The revolutionary technology equips more than 2,000 Starnet sales professionals with a powerful selling tool to attract more business and increase the value provided to end user customers and prospects.

The visualization application creates value for both end users and Starnet’s specifying, business development, and sales teams. End users can see the aesthetic value and establish budgets for transformed space options. Starnet Member selling teams can accelerate the end user decision-making process, increase their stakeholder impact and reach more customers and prospects.

Starnet launched phase one of a digital transformation initiative including the creation of 390 individual Starnet Member websites. Each member website now has a new visualizer providing Starnet Members and end users with an easy-to-use tool that produces amazingly realistic results. Starnet’s employees are trained to effectively use the visualizer.

The Roomvo visualizer platform provides a central location for customers to see an array of flooring options across different product categories and Starnet Preferred Vendor brands. Starnet Preferred Vendor offerings in the program and reinforce the connection to the membership to Partner for Success.

Starnet has more than 180 independent contractors doing business in more than 390 of the top markets across the United States and Canada using the Roomvo visualizer application. This application is useful in hybrid workplaces, adaptive reuse, tenant improvement, and building renovations. Using the visualization application professionally trained installers can ensure a cohesive design experience across multiple floor coverings.

The visualizer application allows end users to take a photo of the space they want to install the flooring and are shown Starnet products in seconds. The application is optimized for all devices and all e-commerce platforms.

