Staying Ahead Of CMMS And EAM Cybersecurity Risks

Beyond this program creation, there are several cybersecurity considerations that are broadly applicable to a variety of manufacturing use cases—especially software and network users. These include providing employee training on how to recognize and respond to phishing attempts, developing a business continuity plan that includes off-site backups of all business-critical systems, and restricting device and system access to only authorized personnel, among other considerations. Facility managers will need to determine the best course of action for their specific team and enterprise.

Leaning Into The Shared Responsibility Model

Computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), one of many industrial software solutions, are becoming ubiquitous in the industry. The security of a CMMS is an important consideration in a facility’s overall security program, and it should be a shared responsibility between the software vendor, the CMMS administrator, and the actual end-users.

This “shared responsibility” model of cybersecurity is already widely used within IT. But before a facility can adopt this model, an important distinction must be made: Is the CMMS on premise (installed on an organization’s servers) or cloud-based (Software as a Service, or SaaS)? In a SaaS implementation (by far the most common today), many of the security controls fall to the vendor, and using a SaaS vendor will provide an organization with advantages including mitigation of risk, cost savings, scalability, and resilience. However, it is critically important to thoroughly vet a vendor’s security program.

A good vendor will look beyond external threats to consider the many ways everyday users can inflict damage inside the software, be it by a simple mistake or an intentional, harmful act. With CMMS, managers can prevent these threats by limiting what users can and can’t do within the platform, for example. These checks should go beyond strong passwords, which is why it’s critical for managers to sit down with a SaaS partner and other stakeholders to ensure effective policies and controls are in place. A good example of effective controls could be found in work orders. Rather than allowing users to “delete” work order history, an alternative work order status, such as “archived,” could be implemented. There are many stories about unhappy users deleting this history to hide work not performed or even to be malicious.

Facility managers should also insist their SaaS vendors provide transparency about their security program, practices, and policies. A few focus areas for a SaaS vendor evaluation include the SaaS vendor’s patching policies, Single Sign-On (SSO) options, Role-based Access Controls (RBAC) which allow the software to control what a user can edit and delete, and the storage of backup data. In addition to these considerations, facility managers should:

Ensure the SaaS terms of service restrict data sharing by the vendor.

Ensure the SaaS vendor complies with relevant regulations. In the U.S. this includes the California Consumer Privacy Act. At the global level, organizations must comply with General Data Protection Regulation.

Identify sub-services used by the SaaS vendor. Most SaaS vendors work with a variety of sub-service providers such as Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure for data center hosting. Ensure these sub-service providers are reputable and do not introduce the potential for unexpected data storage locations.

Review SaaS vendor third-party audits. Third-party audit reports such as penetration testing and risk assessments will help confirm the effectiveness of the vendor’s security controls.

While implementing additional precautions isn’t always convenient, the consequences of weathering a cyber-attack with little or no planning can be incredibly damaging to a business of any size. Sharing the responsibility of cybersecurity and having a trusted SaaS vendor will pay dividends in the long run.

With the risk to the manufacturing sector on the rise, embracing and adhering to cybersecurity best practices now will be well worth the investment when—and not if—a cyber-attack occurs. Cybersecurity for IT and OT devices is just as important as physical security in this increasingly digital and connected world, and it’s time for facility managers, vendors, and stakeholders to prioritize a safe and secure network together.

Lachance is a senior manufacturing advisor for Brightly. As a life-long entrepreneur and company-builder with a focus on industrial software, Lachance has organically grown and successfully sold two software companies. His journey has taken him from micro-startup into the growth years, all the way to integrating and thriving within a large organization.

