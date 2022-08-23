Tackling Ponding Water On The Roof

By George Kubas, Ph. D.

From the August 2022 Issue

Ponding water is defined as any water remaining on a roof 48 hours after a rain. Any building with a flat roof has a potential for ponding water, but it usually occurs on low-slope commercial roofs. It is typically the result of poor building or roof design and/or poor drainage, and it can be widespread across the roof or in small areas of a roof section. Pockets of ponding water can also form after a building or roof surface settles.

There are two ways water can leave a roof—positive drainage or evaporation. When neither can occur quickly enough, the result is ponding water. In addition, penetrations on a roof’s surface can lead to ponding water because they make it more difficult to maintain positive drainage after a rain or snow event. In other words, the more penetrations a roof has, the more likely it is to have ponding water.

The Dangers Of Ponding Water

Ponding water may not seem like a big deal from the human eye, but it is likely causing significant damage to your roof and building. First and foremost, it will rapidly increase deterioration of your roof membrane. In normal conditions, membranes can deteriorate at a rate of 1 to 1.5 mils per year, but those under ponding water conditions deteriorate even faster. This accelerated deterioration leads to earlier exposure of the reinforcement scrim which equates to less useful life of the roof. Another result of the ponding water is that some systems can lose their elasticity, causing them to become brittle. This can then cause the roof system to weaken and lose waterproofing capabilities. For those climates with higher UV rays, ponding water is extra troublesome because it essentially acts as a magnifying glass for the sun. In addition, ponding water sitting on a roof can sneak under the membrane and cause wet insulation. This can negatively affect a building by leading to structural damage, compromised indoor air quality, mold, and more. Other issues that can result from ponding water include: