The Perils Of A Paper Permit System

A Permit to Work system ensures that only qualified people are working on a task, which helps keep everyone in a facility safe.

A key element of a strong risk management process is a centralized, electronic Control of Work system, and a solid Control of Work program can’t really “control” the work and ensure the safety of employees if it lacks an organized and efficient Permit to Work system.

A Permit to Work system houses all the information on the types of work to be completed in a facility, when and where it will be completed, and by whom. It also ensures that only people who are permitted—as in, have an official permit that states that that human has the training and qualifications to complete that type of work successfully and safely—are working on that job.

There are different permits for different types of work, but four of the most common permits are:

General work permit

Hot work permit

Height work permit

Confined space work permit

For a long time, facility managers have kept paper records of all the necessary permits on the premises, and many are still relying on that manual system to keep their work moving along smoothly. While it’s a familiar, seemingly simple way to manage permits, there are some complications with a paper-based system that could be easily avoided.

It leaves room for error.

Imagine if you needed to find that one paper from some time in December of last year to verify that one contractor who worked on that one project for an audit. Will you have to look through all the papers from December last year?

What if by regular human error, a permit gets filled out incorrectly, or goes missing? Is that information lost forever, or do you need to do more digging to find another source for the information you need? How much time would that take?

It takes longer.

Not only does physically finding a permit take longer in a paper-based system, it takes more time to read through and find the information you need. You can’t “Search & Find” paper documents. You have to look through each paper on your own—which, even if you have all your permits organized and easy to locate, still takes more time than searching for keywords and immediately finding where that info is on a page.

It takes up a lot of costly space.

With the amount of paper required for each permit, for each contractor for each job, you’ll need a lot of space just to hold them all. Plain and simple, do you want to spend extra money on real estate just to house paper?

It’s outdated.

With the Cloud, all the information you need to verify anyone working on any project can literally be at your fingertips.

Instead of staying in an office, sifting through stacks of paper permits and skimming for specifics, you can interact directly with your employees as they’re working, verifying information easily and quickly on a tablet. Plus, interacting with your employees and having their engagement in the workplace’s safety program makes it stronger.

It kills more trees.

Having a paper permit system not only shows that your business is behind the times—it directly relates to more trees being cut down.

