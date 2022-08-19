TruSens Air Purifiers Improves With Launch Of Performance Series

TruSens introduced TruSens Performance Series Air Purifiers with Remote SensorPod Technology. The new Performance Series Z-7000 and Z-6000 are designed to eliminate 99.99% of airborne viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus, in larger commercial spaces up to 2,000 square feet.

The Performance Series helps capture air pollutants and VOCs with long-lasting, dual-sided True HEPA and Activated Carbon filters. With powerful Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) performance, this portable new product line improves indoor air quality in professional spaces and provides a better value than competitors in the commercial sector.

The TruSens Performance Series also comes with patented SenorPod technology. The enhanced SensorPod measures particulate matter (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air, communicating real-time readings back to the air purifier which automatically adjusts the fan speed. The air quality display on the front of the air purifier reflects the readings from SensorPod with a color-coded ring and air quality number, with details on particulate matter (PM) and VOCs. The Z-7000 and Z-6000 air purifiers come ready to use right out of the box. With the ever-changing air quality in larger spaces, the interactive air quality indicator can help provide true peace of mind to employees, patients, visitors, and students. Both come with a two-year limited warranty.

