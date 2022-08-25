T&S Launches Stainless-Steel Line EverSteel

New EverSteel line is designed to meet global compliance certifications with lead-free products for commercial spaces.

T&S Brass and Bronze Works launched EverSteel, a new line of stainless-steel products brushed with a stain finish.

EverSteel products are designed to meet all global certification requirements and are crafted from premium stainless steel. EverSteel low-profile pre-rinse units feature T&S’ new stainless steel spray valve, a patented design with the highest cleaning power, and durability of any spray valve on the market. The stainless-steel construction is completely lead-free for worry-free performance.

The stainless-steel line for commercial sinks include quarter-turn Eterna compression cartridges with built-in cross flow water prevention using spring checks and superior-grade glass fillers. EverSteel products are easy to clean due to the stainless steel being able to resist staining and water spots. The professional grade material provides long-lasting commercial duty durability.

The T&S EverSteel line presents designs in premium 316L and 304L stainless steel. EverSteel options are available in several product categories, including manual faucets, pre-rinse units, spray valves, superior-grade glass fillers, and accessories. The multiple outlet options offer multiple flow rates to support function and efficiency.

These T&S Brass and Bronze Works stainless-steel products help environmental initiatives from eco-friendly manufacturing processes to the development of award-winning water- and energy-conserving products. EverSteel is available in several nozzle shapes and sizes, Including swing nozzle and gooseneck options.

The new heavy-duty line is built for commercial sinks and comes with a five-year comprehensive warranty and the heavy-duty quality and reliability expected from T&S. EverSteel is designed to meet SASO, WRAS, WaterMark, PUB, CSA, NSF, and DVGW global certifications. T&S is among the first commercial plumbing manufacturers to be registered by UL to ISO 9001 Certification, the most stringent a corporation can receive. EverSteel is also ADA Compliant.

