Versteel Introduces Troupe Gathering Tables

Versteel introduced their new collection of Troupe Gathering tables for commercial spaces.

While the simplicity of design and construction is critical to the product’s development process, Troupe, designed exclusively for Versteel by Qdesign, is inspired by the possibilities of steel in architecture. Using steel as its medium, Troupe’s tapered legs are formed and layered into an inverted shape resulting in a unique leg profile with strong lines and a subtle softness. As an added feature all Troupe legs have a metal accent piece. Outfit Troupe with various power and data options, and conceal wires within the concave leg. The Gathering tables also offer adjustable glides and a top thickness of 1.25″.

The table series was designed to be marketable and functional in a variety of settings and takes its name from the definition of the word, troupe — a group or grouping that typically travels together. True to its name, the product line consists of a family of solutions designed to complement one another. Troupe Gathering tables, the first in this collection, are ideal for open offices, conference rooms, student lounges, education, flexible seating arrangements, and more.

Troupe Gathering tables are available in three top shapes: rectangle, round, and square, as well as three table heights: 30″, 36″, and 42″. The top laminate or veneer comes in Ash, Cherry, Maple, and Walnut. Troupe’s distinct leg profile can be highlighted by combining powder coat colors for dual-tone or monochromatic color schemes, excluding transparent.

All 36” and 42” tall tables have stretcher rails running diagonally from leg to leg. Rails are 2” tall with a distance of 10” from bottom rail to the floor. They are fully welded for rectangle tables and K.D. for round and square tables. Stretcher rails are the same color as the legs.

Versteel products are designed to exceed all applicable ANSI/BIFMA standards for safety and performance.

