What Facility Executives Need to Know About Destratification Fans

By Christian Avedon

Before you can learn about the benefits of destratification fans, it’s important to know what stratification is. Thermal stratification occurs when hot, light air rises, and cool, dense air sinks, which can happen in a room with insufficient air circulation. The air temperature at floor level will be different than at ceiling level. To effectively move air in a large space to maintain a constant, comfortable temperature requires enormous amounts of energy, which can be taxing to HVAC systems. HVAC systems are often overdriven to overcome stratification, which can be a waste of energy.

What are destratification fans? How do they work?

Destratification fans circulate air vertically in a space by drawing air from the ceiling and moving it back down to the floor. The continuous circulation of that column of air mixes the stratified air, balancing the overall temperature. By continuously cycling a column of air, destratification fans create a comfortable environment for your building occupants. These destratification fans help to balance the temperature of the air, so you don’t have to overheat or over cool the room to maintain comfort. The lower temperature difference between the ceiling and floor, increased air circulation, and elimination of thermal layers makes people more comfortable, improves customer satisfaction, and increases productivity of employees while reducing energy usage.

What are the benefits of a destratification fan?

Destratification fans can be used in a variety of settings including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and office buildings. Destratification fans can be used to create a uniform temperature throughout the building, or they can be used to improve ventilation and air quality. Destratification fans are available in a variety of sizes and styles. They can be purchased as standalone units or integrated as part of an HVAC system and can be an effective way to improve energy efficiency and occupant comfort.

Energy and money savings: One of the biggest benefits of using a destratification fan is improved energy efficiency. Circulating the air regulates the temperature in the room, which can lead to less energy being used to maintain a comfortable environment. By circulating the air, they can help to reduce the amount of time that heating and cooling systems need to run. A reduction in the ductwork of HVAC systems results in lower upfront costs and lower energy consumption. Stratification fans are a great energy-efficient solution for the long-term operation of a facility, and an investment that can lower energy bills by up to 30 percent.

Air purification: If you have allergies or asthma, an air purifier can be added remove some of the allergens from the air, like smoke and other pollutants. Destratification fans can help reduce the amount of dust and pollen in the air, which can improve air quality for all the occupants. Some destratification fans also come with air purification technology that helps reduce the number of airborne pathogens. These products have technologies that render viruses, bacteria, molds, and other pathogens inert. Destratification fans can also help reduce the amount of condensation build-up on glass, impairing the growth of mold and mildew.

Comfort: Another benefit is that stratification fans can help facility managers provide more comfortable working environments. By circulating the air, the fan creates a more stable temperature, which can increase worker focus and productivity.

Why You Should Use Destratification Fans

Balance temperatures – Gentle air mixing is used to control room temperature.

Reduced pollutants and pathogens for cleaner indoor air.

Save energy and money – Destratification fans constantly mix the air to help facility managers provide more comfortable working environments and save energy by up to 30%.

Reduce ductwork – Reduction in the ductwork of HVAC systems results in lower upfront cost and lower energy consumption.

Improve room comfort for employees and customers – By equalizing air temperature, fans can reduce costs and raise overall comfort levels in buildings.

The benefits of destratification fans are clear – energy efficiency, a more comfortable building environment, and – with the air purification added – improved health for all occupants. By understanding the technology and its benefits, facility managers can make the best decisions for their buildings. To get the most out of your investment, make sure that the fan is properly installed, that employees are using the fan correctly and as directed by their supervisor, and keep track of how often the fan needs to be cleaned or replaced. By understanding destratification fans, facility managers can save energy and money while providing more comfortable working environments for employees and customers.