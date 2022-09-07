Aircuity Further Enhances Analytics Platform

Aircuity, a leader in creating healthy and sustainable buildings, has introduced an enhanced version of its data analytics platform, MyAircuity. These new features both enhance security and add further depth to Aircuity’s suite of analytic insights that help clients achieve their goals of real carbon reduction and healthier indoor air quality (IAQ).

This latest set of enhancements reflect the most updated customer feedback and include the following:

Room-level Tracking of the ASHRAE Laboratory Ventilation Design Level (LVDL): This new datapoint identifies the risk level of exposure to airborne chemical hazards in a specific laboratory space and will enable clients to create reports based on actual risk levels and further refine the LVDL ratings based on the actual IAQ performance.

Enhanced Reporting: The expanded functionality offers increased flexibility to work with the data available and makes additional data easier to access for clients. A key report rolling out with this release is the "DCV Purge Time" report, which provides a quick view into how much time each room spends at increased ventilation rates over the user-defined "purge" air change rate (ACH) in response to detected IAQ events.

Active Directory: As part of Aircuity's commitment to continuous security improvement, the login system is now located in Microsoft's Azure Active Directory to integrate with clients' Single Sign-On (SSO) or Federated Identity Management (FIM) systems. This improves enterprise security and allows clients to incorporate MyAircuity directly into their federated identity solutions. Clients can also now independently manage user access – adding and removing them as needed.

“We are continuously soliciting customer feedback to drive our innovation roadmap,” said Luca Mazzei, Chief Growth Officer, Aircuity. “We continue to see opportunities to enhance the value our platform can deliver in our customers’ de-carbonization journey while maintaining the healthiest possible environment. These latest platform enhancements are the result of best practices gathered from a large group of our Life Sciences and Higher Education customers who regularly use the MyAircuity to track and maximize their energy savings and carbon reduction.”