Alterman’s New Campus Is Designed By Studio8 Architects

The corporate campus will be a prime location for businesses who want to work with the community, as well as gain access to training centers.

Texas electric contractor Alterman announced that Austin and San Antonio-based Studio8 Architects will design its new 19.7-acre corporate campus to be located at the junction of Gateway Blvd. and M.M. Loop 1604 along IH-35 in Live Oak. The master-planned campus will include support functions for all Alterman locations, along with offices for its San Antonio staff and fabrication facilities that will allow the company to create opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

Alterman and Studio8 are working with Whiting-Turner Construction broke ground on September 15, 2022, with the anticipated move-in date of January 2024.

The employee-owned company is embracing its location along the growing San Antonio-Austin corridor and will be a major presence at this highway intersection, which is currently being expanded. The campus will include ample outdoor areas for employees to enjoy breaks, lunches, meetings, and other gatherings as well as space for future expansion. A 27,000-gallon rainwater collection cistern will be used to irrigate the landscape. Alterman plans to be a community partner, not only as a great place to work but also as a steward of the land and a friendly, outgoing neighbor.

Alterman is a Texas electrical contractor that performs the full scope of electrical construction. Alterman plans to make the most of the campus as the company continues to grow. The campus will create training centers for office employees as well as electricians and technicians, which will greatly expand the company’s current capabilities.

Studio8 takes a collaborative approach to design forming an alliance with clients that is founded in the environment they create for themselves. Studio8 and its team of creatives, strategists, and thinkers are committed to building equitable communities, sustainable design, and people-centered architecture. They are very knowledgeable at pairing people with places and known for process over style.

