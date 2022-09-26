CFD Drives Design At South Carolina Burn Center At MUSC

Gregory: I’ve been a buildings engineer for the last 12 years with a focus on the healthcare sector. Over the years, I’ve worked with countless hospitals, labs, and outpatient surgery centers to develop MEP systems with adequate redundancies to ensure continuous operation and that fulfill the specific needs of these spaces, both for the faculty and patients. We’re currently building a national healthcare engineering initiative, pooling our resources across the company’s eleven offices to bring our expertise to a broader range of clients.

What are you working on today? Any trends or exciting new technologies you are seeing in the industry?

Miles: There is a great deal of interest in decarbonization strategies these days, particularly on college campuses. We’re helping many of our clients transition from outdated heating systems to more efficient and environmentally-driven options such as low-temperature hot water systems and geothermal heat pumps. We’re also seeing a big shift towards renovations as opposed to building new. More and more people are asking: How do we take what we already have and optimize it moving forward?

Gregory: In healthcare, we’re still actively dealing with all of the issues that came to light from COVID-19. Hospitals are already anticipating the next pandemic, so we are helping future-proof their systems and build in flexibility for situations such as dealing with patient overflow. We are also seeing a larger push towards sustainability in healthcare spaces. By nature, hospitals are huge energy users. Due to the age of many of these facilities, bringing in newer technologies is more challenging, but it is encouraging to see that there is interest in having these conversations. Some facilities might not be able to reach full carbon neutrality, but we can help them get to the best point that is feasible.