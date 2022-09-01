Clarvue Announces Advanced Dark Site Management Tool

The management tool is designed to maximize efficiency and management of closed locations through enhanced monitoring.

Clarvue Inc. launched a new dark site management tool that helps all types of retailers manage their closed locations effectively and efficiently as market dynamics shift and portfolio changes become necessary. The tool enhances monitoring, as well as site and vendor management for retailers.

The newly launched tool allows for asset tracking, risk management and mitigation, compliance, lease management, vendor management, and remote monitoring. The management tool reduces the operation and financial burden of dark sites from the time of announcement until they are no longer part of the real estate portfolio. Specifically related to dark sites, the tool has been used to manage hundreds of projects for retailers.

The Clarvue platform provides custom software solutions that create efficiency and drive customer value with workflow, specifically designed for retail, dark site, and risk assessment industry.

Clarvue has recently partnered with one of the largest healthcare retail service providers in the U.S. operating over 2,500 locations, to manage their dark sites as efficiently and effectively as possible. The majority of retail management tools are designed to open and operate new and or existing sites, with very little attention to effective management of closures. This tool’s purpose driven approach allows for much more rapid deployment than traditional enterprise software solutions. Clarvue works with customers to better understand their KPI’s and drive value through workflow, customer experience efficiency savings, or general capital allocation benefits.

Clarvue provides highly customizable solutions without custom development, along with customized workflow solutions and consulting. Additional dark site management experience includes working with leading discount retailers, coffee chains, casual dining, auto dealers, and the food/drug/mass sectors. Clarvue works directly with retailers and also through various real estate service providers. Pricing is available upon request.

