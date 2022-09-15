Clorox EcoClean Delivers On Evolving Needs Of Public Sanitation

The EcoClean platform is a line of eco-conscious disinfectants that provide a sustainable solution to keep spaces clean and healthy.

CloroxPro announced Clorox EcoClean is a new product platform anchored by an EPA-certified Design for the Environment (DfE) disinfectant cleaner and EPA-certified Safer Choice cleaners, meaning the products meet stringent requirements and high standards set by the U.S. EPA that ensures all ingredients have been reviewed for human health and environmental safety.

The first Clorox EcoClean products that will be available starting this fall include:

• Clorox EcoClean Disinfecting Cleaner, a disinfectant cleaner with a plant-based active ingredient, formulated without bleach, alcohol, phosphate, or quats, that kills 99.9% of illness-causing germs in two minutes or less, including cold and flu viruses, SARS-CoV-2, Norovirus, Staph, and Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

• Clorox EcoClean All-Purpose Cleaner, an EPA Safer Choice certified and USDA Biobased Certified cleaner made with 99% plant-based cleaning ingredients that break down grease, grime, and dirt. Safe and effective for 20 common surfaces, including counters, appliances, stainless steel, sealed granite, chrome, cooktop hoods, classroom tables, desks, hard chairs, and restroom surfaces, it is perfect for use in commercial kitchens and school cafeterias.

• Clorox EcoClean Glass Cleaner, a non-ammoniated product that is USDA-Certified Biobased and made with 94% plant-based cleaning ingredients specifically designed to cut through dirt, smudges, and fingerprints, leaving glass and mirrors clean and streak-free.

The launch of Clorox EcoClean products comes at a time when consumer expectations of public space cleanliness and a company’s impact on the environment is at an all-time high.

Clorox EcoClean also can help facilities and organizations meet their own sustainability goals, including meeting the requirements set forth by several third-party organizations, such as LEED certified buildings, ISSA-CIMS—Green Buildings, and Healthy Green Schools and Colleges.

