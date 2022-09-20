Data Centers Brace For Expanding Sustainability Requirements

The global data center industry is growing, dynamic, and increasingly resilient, according to the Uptime Institute’s 12th Annual Global Data Center Survey. However, the industry is still working to address challenges including increasing pressure for sustainability progress and reporting, continuing staffing shortages, supply chain delays, and costly outages.

“The global digital infrastructure sector continues to enjoy strong growth and expansion, despite the many obstacles operators are facing today,” said Andy Lawrence, executive director of research, Uptime Institute Intelligence. “We’ve seen the industry invest in increased resiliency and reliability, but there’s still work to be done when it comes to improving efficiency, environmental sustainability, outage prevention, staffing pipelines and more.”