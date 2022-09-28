Direct Efficiency Program Helps Airport Meet Energy Goals

The Results

Duke Energy One installed energy-efficient lighting throughout the facilities at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, including hangars that store aircraft for sports teams, hangars for multimillion-dollar corporate aircraft and areas of public use for customers – all with no upfront costs. For Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, better LED lighting helps to minimize the risk of incidents to aircraft and hangars, especially in working environments where crews perform maintenance on the planes. The newly installed lights also benefit the staff who work in the hangar offices.

Direct Efficiency at the airport is projected to save 572,360 kWh per year, which equates to $47,649 in energy cost savings per year. The airport also believes that the upgrades will help minimize incidents associated with refueling and repositioning of multimillion- dollar aircraft.

Duke Energy One will track the airport’s energy savings through the remainder of the seven-year contract, billing them only for a portion of their monthly savings. The Direct Efficiency program will continue to help Concord-Padgett Regional Airport reduce energy and maintenance costs, improve customer experience, optimize operational safety, and most importantly, free up capital to help with their continued expansion.

Future Goals

Now that the Direct Efficiency program has been expanded to include HVAC optimization, Concord-Padgett Regional Airport looks forward to meeting with their Duke Energy One Business Energy Advisor to explore additional energy efficiency opportunities.

