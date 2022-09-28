Emerson Expands NC3 Partnership To Train Skilled Tradespeople

In an effort to support training and development of the next generation of skilled tradespeople, Emerson’s Copeland and RIDGID brands have joined a partnership with the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). NC3 is a career and technical training organization that supports skilled trades advancement, including the HVACR industry. Emerson’s Greenlee® brand has been a partner with NC3 since 2016. Now, with the additional support of the Copeland and RIDGID brands, Emerson hopes to strengthen its partnership with NC3.

“For years, we’ve been committed to supporting industries in overcoming the skilled trades gap,” said Tim Ferry, group president, Tools & Home Products for Emerson. “Our ongoing efforts are designed to put more training into the hands of new technicians and partner with trade schools to advance curriculum whenever we can. NC3 helps us advance these goals.”

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of industries by connecting employers and educational institutions. These partnerships foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities. The partnerships built by NC3 develop, implement, and sustain industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skills standards.

“As we continue to explore ways to increase education of Copeland products for new technicians, this is an important initiative for Emerson, and we are looking forward to extending this to other Emerson brands as this partnership grows,” said Brent Schroeder, group president, HVACR Technologies for Emerson