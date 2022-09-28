Emerson Expands NC3 Partnership To Train Skilled Tradespeople

In an effort to support training and development of the next generation of skilled tradespeople, Emerson’s Copeland and RIDGID brands have joined a partnership with the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3). NC3 is a career and technical training organization that supports skilled trades advancement, including the HVACR industry. Emerson’s Greenlee® brand has been a partner with NC3 since 2016. Now, with the additional support of the Copeland and RIDGID brands, Emerson hopes to strengthen its partnership with NC3.
“For years, we’ve been committed to supporting industries in overcoming the skilled trades gap,” said Tim Ferry, group president, Tools & Home Products for Emerson. “Our ongoing efforts are designed to put more training into the hands of new technicians and partner with trade schools to advance curriculum whenever we can. NC3 helps us advance these goals.”
NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of industries by connecting employers and educational institutions. These partnerships foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities. The partnerships built by NC3 develop, implement, and sustain industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skills standards.
“As we continue to explore ways to increase education of Copeland products for new technicians, this is an important initiative for Emerson, and we are looking forward to extending this to other Emerson brands as this partnership grows,” said Brent Schroeder, group president, HVACR Technologies for Emerson
As part of the NC3 partnership, Emerson’s Copeland, RIDGID and Greenlee brands recently participated in NC3’s Train-the-Trainer summit, held at Gateway Technical College. The NC3 Train-the-Trainer events are opportunities for industry technical experts to provide hands-on training to community, technical college, and high school instructors.
Building Management Systems Modernization: Myths vs. Facts
“Copeland compressors and technology live at the heart of HVAC and refrigeration systems that homeowners, businesses, and industries have depended on,” said Dan Ramirez, NC3. “The continued growth of refrigeration technology requires skilled and knowledgeable technicians to keep up with service and business needs to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges today.”
Through its Educational Services team, Emerson provides additional training support with options such as virtual classrooms, onsite training, eCourses, and a training center. Emerson also recently launched its HVACR Educator Resource platform which provides industry educators with access to tools, training, and educational materials to enhance learning for the next generation of HVACR professionals. Within the HVACR Educator Resource site, there is a wide range of educational features including a Copeland™ scroll compressor training kit. This kit offers a detailed look inside a scroll compressor, through a disassembled model from Emerson’s state-of-the-art lab, offering a hands-on approach to learning the fundamentals of compression technology. The kit also includes custom safety equipment, supplemental learning materials, and interactive digital content to provide a comprehensive educational experience.