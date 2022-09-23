Four Tips To Create A Pet-Friendly Workplace

Nearly one in five American households adopted a dog or cat in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a 2021 American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals survey. This accounts for approximately 23 million American households, based on the 2019 U.S. Census. Many consider these pets more than just members of the family, so they’d also like their furry friends to join them in the workplace.

In a Mars Petcare survey, two-thirds of U.S. dog owners said they would bring their pets to work if allowed. More than half said that bringing their dogs to work would encourage them to take breaks (55%) and foster more social interaction in the workplace (52%), and 89% said it’s important for them to continue spending time with pets during the workday.