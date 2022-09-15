Join Us For Our Free “How To Get More From Your FCA Data” Webinar

Facility condition assessments (FCAs) are a key component of good facility management and a tool for capital cost projections. But they don’t come cheap and, despite the effort, the data provided isn’t current or useful for very long.
A better FCA is possible – a “living” FCA. It provides sustainable data and can be leveraged for maintenance and capital planning insights year after year. Best of all, it’s not a “one and done” investment that you have to start with each FCA process.
Join us for a dynamic discussion on what this next evolution of FCAs means for facility leaders – and how cutting edge software tools are making living FCAs a reality.
You’ll learn:
- The limitations of the traditional FCA
- What a better FCA looks like
- Benefits of a living FCA
Can’t make the live broadcast? Register below and you’ll receive a link to the archived recording once the session is over.