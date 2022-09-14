Honeywell Launches New Solutions To Optimize Data Center Productivity

Honeywell launched its Data Center Suite, a portfolio of outcome-based software solutions that help data center managers and owners optimize uptime, worker productivity, critical asset health, and operational expenses while providing better visibility into sustainability KPIs.

Data centers play a critical role in keeping the global economy productive. By digitalizing, aggregating, and analyzing disparate critical systems into a unified data lake, the analytics produced by the on-premise Honeywell Data Center Suite provide operators with more holistic, actionable information to boost efficiency and decrease costs. Based on the open architecture Niagara Framework, it combines data from both operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) infrastructure, securely enhancing situational awareness at a site level as well as a global fleet level, enabling condition-based maintenance to reduce downtime risk and operational expenses.

Given the exponentially increasing demand data center managers are often forced to do more with less, while at the same time being pressured to improve uptime, reduce costs, and minimize energy consumption. User-friendly tools that automate processes can help reduce the chance for human error, which caused major outages over the last three years among 40% of organizations surveyed by the Uptime Institute, often driven by ignored or inadequate procedures. It can also help improve a data center’s overall efficiency.

The Honeywell Data Center Suite’s tools include:

• Data Center Manager delivers situational site-level awareness of both OT (critical power and thermal assets) and critical IT assets data in a vendor-agnostic dashboard;

• Portfolio View enables data center owners to monitor global network operations holistically via an on-premise tool across a fleet of data centers and make data-driven decisions to better achieve their uptime and sustainability goals; and

• Honeywell Forge Digitized Maintenance is a software-as-a-service solution that monitors data center assets and detects early signs of anomalous intrinsic operations before it leads to potentially costly downtime.

Click here for more product news in Computerized Maintenance Management Systems.