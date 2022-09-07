How Clean Is The Indoor Air At Your Workplace?

An International Day of Clean Air survey found only 36% of respondents describe the indoor air at their workplace as "very clean."

Today, in observance of the International Day of Clean Air, Fellowes Brands shared results from a recent national survey that revealed only 36% of respondents describe the indoor air at their workplace as very clean.

The survey of 1,120 American workers who work on-site and indoors also revealed that 91% of respondents agree clean indoor air helps them perform their best at work, while 88% believe clean indoor air should be a right for all employees.

Employers that invest in air purification with True HEPA filters to improve a building’s indoor air quality (IAQ) can protect workers from airborne viruses, including COVID-19 and its variants, bacteria, pollution, allergens and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Cleaner indoor air is also linked to increased cognition and productivity, according to research led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that Americans, on average, spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two-to-five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations, making cleaner indoor air an important focus for businesses on International Day of Clean Air.