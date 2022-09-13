How Is Inflation Affecting Corporate Real Estate Decisions?

While nearly 60 percent of the respondents say that their company is in growth mode, 75 percent expect the U.S. economy to slip into recession by the end of 2023 and 72 percent expect the global economy to slip into recession by the end of 2023.

Forty-four percent say that compared to prior to the pandemic their overall corporate real estate footprint has decreased; 21 percent say that it has increased, and 34 percent say that it has stayed the same. Between now and 2025, 39 percent expect an increase in the size of their corporate real estate portfolio, 42 percent expect a decrease, and 19 percent say that it will stay the same.