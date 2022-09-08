ISSA Elects New 2023 Board Members

The 2023 ISSA Board of Directors will take office for the worldwide cleaning industry association in October 2022.

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, elected new leadership to serve on the 2023 ISSA Board of Directors, which will be led by incoming ISSA President Matt Vonachen of Vonachen Group. The other incoming leaders are:

Vice President/President-Elect: Matthew J. Schenk, Midlab

Executive Officer: Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group

Manufacturer Director: Nicole Goulet, Diversey

Distributor Director: Laura Ann Craven, Imperial Dade

Canada Director: Brock Tully, Bunzl Canada

In addition to Vonachen, the following 2023 Board members are returning from the 2022 Board:

Past President/International Director: Harry Dochelli, Essendant

Secretary: Scott Stevenson, KleenMark

Treasurer: Mercer Stanfield, Brame Specialty Company

Distributor Director: Michael Chiappe, California Janitorial Supply

Manufacturer Reps’ Director: Jay Shearer, J.J. Shearer Company

Manufacturer Director: Matthew Urmanski, Essity Professional Hygiene, North America

BSC Director: Valerie Burd, ABM

The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2022:

Steve Lewis, Golden Star, Inc.

Brendan Cherry, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Amir Karim, Polykar

Ailene Grego, SouthEast LINK

ISSA is inviting all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting on October 13, which will be hosted at ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago.