ISSA Elects New 2023 Board Members

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, elected new leadership to serve on the 2023 ISSA Board of Directors, which will be led by incoming ISSA President Matt Vonachen of Vonachen Group. The other incoming leaders are:
- Vice President/President-Elect: Matthew J. Schenk, Midlab
- Executive Officer: Tom Friedl, Hospeco Brands Group
- Manufacturer Director: Nicole Goulet, Diversey
- Distributor Director: Laura Ann Craven, Imperial Dade
- Canada Director: Brock Tully, Bunzl Canada
In addition to Vonachen, the following 2023 Board members are returning from the 2022 Board:
- Past President/International Director: Harry Dochelli, Essendant
- Secretary: Scott Stevenson, KleenMark
- Treasurer: Mercer Stanfield, Brame Specialty Company
- Distributor Director: Michael Chiappe, California Janitorial Supply
- Manufacturer Reps’ Director: Jay Shearer, J.J. Shearer Company
- Manufacturer Director: Matthew Urmanski, Essity Professional Hygiene, North America
- BSC Director: Valerie Burd, ABM
The following individuals complete their service on the board in 2022:
- Steve Lewis, Golden Star, Inc.
- Brendan Cherry, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.
- Amir Karim, Polykar
- Ailene Grego, SouthEast LINK
ISSA is inviting all members to greet the new board members when they officially take office at the ISSA General Business Meeting on October 13, which will be hosted at ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago.