ISSA Receives OSHA Grant For Workplace Safety and Health Training

The leading trade association for the cleaning industry was awarded $158,957 to provide infection-prevention training for frontline workers in the cleaning industry. This includes cleaners, environmental service workers, custodians, restorers, remediators, and limited-English-proficiency workers who are linked to ISSA-member companies.

The association plans to use guidance and materials developed by OSHA, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and ISSA, including a facilitator guidebook, student handbook, and workshop presentation. Training will be conducted in English, Spanish, Polish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and Haitian Creole.

“This training will help ensure small businesses and vulnerable workers in high-hazard industries are as prepared as possible in today’s ever-changing health landscape,” said GBAC Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, who will serve as project director and master trainer for the OSHA grant.