ULI Honors Jeanne Gang For Urban Development Work

Architect Jeanne Gang has been named the recipient of the 2022 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, the most prestigious and respected honor in the real estate, land use, and development community.

“Jeanne’s artistry and creativity have established her as one of the most influential architects of her generation,” said Ed Walter, ULI’s global CEO. “From museums and skyscrapers to mixed-use developments and learning environments, Jeanne has produced buildings and places that push boundaries and reach new frontiers in sustainable reuse, ecological biodiversity, and social equity. In addition, Jeanne’s commitment to sharing her knowledge and experience with our members has aided ULI in expanding our mission, and I have no doubt this prize will help cement her legacy for years to come.”

Now in its 23rd year, the $100,000 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development recognizes an individual who has made distinguished contributions to community building globally, who has established visionary standards of excellence in the land use and development field, and whose commitment to creating the highest-quality built environment has led to the betterment of society.

Gang is the founding principal and partner of Studio Gang, an international architecture and urban design practice headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Paris. She is renowned for creating vivid places that connect people with their communities and the natural environment. A MacArthur Fellow and a Professor in Practice at the Harvard Graduate School of Design, Gang was named one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people in the world in 2019.

“I am honored to be recognized by ULI, whose efforts to foster collaboration across real estate and land use disciplines are critical for shaping more resilient and equitable futures for our cities,” said Gang. “I hope this award will inspire even more developers, architects, planners, and policy makers to come together to realize places that can both uplift communities and support our planet’s greater network of living things.”

The ULI Prize arrives at a moment when many of Studio Gang’s ongoing projects reach critical milestones: the Richard Gilder Center for for Science, Education, and Innovation, an expansion of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, is set to complete this winter. That will be followed by the completion of the Studio’s first art museum, a renewal of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock. In Spring 2023. Meanwhile, a unified campus for the California College of the Arts in San Francisco and the new U.S. Embassy Brasilia are set to break ground this fall. The Studio’s first commission in Europe, the Q Residences in Amsterdam, will also complete this year.

This adds to the practice’s diverse portfolio of award-winning completed work that includes cultural centers that bring together diverse audiences, public projects that connect people with the natural environment, and high-rise towers that enrich community well-being. Notable among these are Writers Theatre, a professional theater in Glencoe, IL; the Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, MI; and the St. Regis Chicago, now the city’s third tallest building.

“I founded Studio Gang to use architecture as a means to address the most urgent challenges confronting our cities today: in particular, climate change and social inequity,” continued Gang. “At the Studio, we approach each of our projects by first considering how they can foster better relationships between individuals, communities, and our shared, natural environment.”