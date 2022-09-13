Legrand Introduces New dash Configurable Power Solutions

Legrand® introduced its new dash Configurable Power solutions with the launch of the dash Furniture Power Center and dash Power Tower.

The dash system comprises three products that offer unmatched customizable access to power and charging through pre-installed power or data-delivering cube configurations. Allowing designers to specify configurations to meet the needs of any commercial space, the dash Furniture Power Center is added directly into furniture and the dash Power Tower brings power to spaces where users need it most with a free-standing, sleek tower.

The system comprises a device holding several pre-installed power or data cubes and can be easily installed into any type of existing furniture such as a sofa, chair, tabletop, headboard, etc. The offering comes in two standard finishes, white and graphite cubes with matching trim plates. Later this year, additional trim plates will be available to purchase separately in stainless, bronze, and brass finishes for a high-end look. Standard products come in two-to-four size cube configurations; however, the system can be made-to-order with up to six cube configurations based on the desired specifications. The current cube functions and designs include a push-button light switch, combo USB A/C port, tamper-resistant (traditional or rotated) receptacle, data port adapters, and a circuit breaker.

In addition, the furniture power center is ideal for hospitality spaces allowing for control of nearby cord-ended devices with built-in switching controls. The power solution offers an easy installation, requiring minimal hardware, and is designed to blend into commercial spaces while complementing existing decor with a modern design.

Highly flexible, the dash Power Tower is a free-standing tower that supplies interior spaces with convenient access to power and charging in a slim, modern design. Available in either graphite or white finishes, the product comes in a standard height of three feet to blend into the environment, complementing existing decor with its minimalist design. The retractable eight-foot power cord allows the tower to be moved with ease and placed within spaces where access is needed while storing unused length of cable in its base.

