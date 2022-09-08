Leviton Announces Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle

Leviton announced the introduction of its Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle. The receptacle is the first outdoor addition to Leviton’s extensive line of In-Wall USB Chargers and can be installed on any GFCI protected circuit to enhance outdoor living.

Made for residential and commercial applications including outdoor kitchens, decks, patios, porches, cabanas, restaurants, parks, and more, Leviton’s Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle is the industry’s first weather-resistant USB to utilize an innovative process which provides added protection to electrical components for long-lasting durability. The device features easy-to-install wire lead termination and can be paired with Leviton’s durable horizontal or vertical While-In-Use (WIU) Outdoor Covers to meet the requirements of NEC 406.9B.

Type-C Port can charge maximum 3 Amps @ 5V. Type A Port can charge maximum 2.4 Amps @ 5V. The two USB ports deliver a combined total of 5.1A charging current and 25+ watts of power; the USB Type-C port provides faster charging. A smart chip recognizes and optimizes the charging requirements of individual devices.

The Leviton Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle is weather-resistant rated to provide added protection against corrosion, UV degradation, and exposure to outdoor elements. The receptacle is also tamper-resistant to help prevent access to the contacts by most non-rated or foreign objects and is available in 15A and 20A models.

The USB ports have been tested and meet the industry requirement to withstand over 10,000 insertions. The weather-resistant charger also meets the National Electrical Code requirements and industry standards. The device must be installed in a code compliant weatherproof cover such as the USB Type A Charger with Tamper-Resistant Outlets.

The Leviton Type A/C USB Weather-Resistant Charger/Receptacle comes with a two-year warranty and is cCSAus certified.

