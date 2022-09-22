MSD Solutions Lab Launches Safety Innovation Challenge

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) are the most common workplace injury and represent the leading cause of worker disability, involuntary retirement and limitations to gainful employment. These injuries include tendinitis, back strains and sprains, as well as carpal tunnel syndrome, and are often caused by exposures to repetitive, forceful exertions like heavy lifting.

Advancing its mission to unite business leaders and safety innovators worldwide to prevent MSDs, the National Safety Council MSD Solutions Lab launched its first-ever Safety Innovation Challenge in San Diego during the recent NSC Safety Congress & Expo. Hosted in collaboration with Safetytech Accelerator, the challenge represents the latest initiative from the MSD Solutions Lab – a program established in 2021 with Amazon – and spotlighted six leading technology firms from around the globe as they presented new MSD solutions.

“Global collaboration and innovative thinking are the pillars on which the MSD Solutions Lab is built, and the inaugural Safety Innovation Challenge is an important step forward in our effort to eliminate these debilitating injuries,” said Paul Vincent, NSC executive vice president of workplace practice. “Ultimately, our goal is more than just pioneering research and amplifying next-generation safety solutions, it’s all about ensuring advancements in MSD prevention are rapidly scaled to benefit workers at all workplaces, so they can live their fullest lives on and off the clock.”