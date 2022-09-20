NBI Releases Decarbonization Code For Existing Buildings

With 5.9 million existing commercial buildings in the U.S. comprising 97 billion square feet, the need to address energy efficiency in existing building stock is immense. New construction represents less than 2% of building activity in any given year, leaving a vast opportunity to update technologies in existing buildings. By requiring these facilities to be more energy efficient, cities could cut about 30% of all urban emissions by 2050.

With this in mind, New Buildings Institute (NBI) has just released its Existing Building Decarbonization Code, which provides a new way for jurisdictions to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate action plan goals and interconnected goals around public health and equity.

In February 2020, NBI’s Building Decarbonization Code provided the first off-the-shelf solution for jurisdictions to transform energy codes into decarbonization codes for new buildings. Expanding where that document left off, the Existing Building Decarbonization Code adds provisions specifically for existing buildings. The new model language covers both residential and commercial buildings, including all-electric and mix-fuel energy use pathways.

“As policymakers are seeking solutions to drive carbon emissions reductions in existing buildings, their current options are limited,” said NBI’s Director of Codes Kim Cheslak. “Rather, they look primarily to benchmarking and disclosure policies and building performance standards (BPS) that address the actual performance of existing buildings. Provisions in the Existing Building Decarbonization Code for needed energy efficiency, system-by-system electrification, and onsite renewable energy generation can be integrated with, or used in place of, jurisdictional BPS policies to aid in overall building sector decarbonization and energy use reductions.”

For existing buildings, every replacement should be treated as an opportunity to reduce energy use and carbon emissions by optimizing systems and electrifying equipment. The code provisions in the overlay have been crafted to match reasonable and effective decarbonization strategies with replacement events. The code outlines strategies to pair key opportunities to decarbonize—including change of occupancy, additions and alterations—with additional efficiency measures to create buildings that achieve additional benefits from the all-electric pathway.