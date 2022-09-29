New Program Offers Schools 3-Step Process To Improve IAQ

To help school facility professionals identify and implement low- and no-cost measures that can make a big difference in indoor air quality (IAQ) without major capital investments, Green Seal and Healthy Schools Campaign have launched the Healthy Green Schools & Colleges program. The first slate of program participants include Cape Elizabeth School Department, Consumnes River College, Kansas City Public Schools, University of Georgia, and West Allis-West Milwaukee School District.

The Healthy Green Schools & Colleges program was developed in partnership with recognized school facility management leaders and covers the full range of facilities management practices, including cleaning and disinfecting; integrated pest management; sustainable purchasing; HVAC and electric maintenance; IAQ testing and monitoring; training; and communication.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of creating healthier indoor environments, yet many schools struggle to maintain facilities that support the health of all students and staff,” said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. “This nationally available program addresses a critical gap by providing schools with the guidance and network to continuously improve the health and sustainability of their facilities.”

“Unhealthy indoor air, inadequate ventilation, and chemical exposure from cleaning and maintenance routines put the health of students and staff at risk and are linked to poor concentration and test performance,” said Rochelle Davis, President and CEO of Healthy Schools Campaign. “These conditions are disproportionately found in schools serving primarily low-income Black and Latino students, making this an important issue of equity. The Healthy Green Schools & Colleges program addresses these systemic challenges and is designed to be accessible for any school district or university that commits to providing safer, healthier indoor environments.”

The program offers school facility professionals a three-step process to improve IAQ and sustainability in their facilities: