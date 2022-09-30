PepsiCo Building Most Sustainable U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Earlier this week, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) broke ground on its new 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Denver High Point development area in Denver, CO. Local government representatives, community partners, and more than 250 local PBNA employees attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new facility will be PepsiCo’s largest and most sustainable domestic outpost, and will serve as a model for future PBNA operations.

“PepsiCo chose Denver because of the like-minded sustainable practices and the upskilled workforce that is here,” said Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division.