Stylex’s Verve Seating Collection Takes New Shape

The Verve Bucket chair celebrates form and versatility with a new silhouette, and is the newest addition to the Verve Seating Collection.

Stylex expanded the popular Verve Seating Collection with new Verve Bucket chairs. Marrying ergonomics with a relaxed iconic aesthetic, the new Verve Bucket family of task and guest chairs offer a refreshing and versatile solution for the casual office, hospitality, and clinical environments.

Characterized by its sculpted shell and enveloping shape, Verve Bucket was designed with consideration for human factors, flexibility, and comfort. Its angled back and rolled-down arms recall the elegance of a lounge chair, while its polypropylene shell gently wraps around the body, offering built-in lumbar support and just the right amount of flex. A raised rippled pattern along the chair’s outer frame adds unexpected texture, making Verve Bucket attractive from all angles, while its profile and broad seat support a wide range of postures, promoting healthy sitting and movement.

Verve’s marriage of form and function, in combination with its plethora of mix and match options, is the key to its innovation. The chair’s purposeful design, soft edges, and upholstered offerings add to its sense of calm practicality and flexibility across a wide range of design schemes. Exceedingly comfortable, Verve Bucket is available in 11 shell colors and with or without upholstery, with an optional seat pad for chairs that are not upholstered.

In addition to Verve’s playful and sophisticated assortment of colorful recyclable polypropylene shells, the chair’s multiple base options further underscore its versatility. Base choices include a 4-leg tube, aluminum, or wood frame; a 4-blade, non-swivel, fixed-height sled; a 4-blade, swivel, fixed-height offering; and a 5-blade height-adjustable take. Wood bases are offered in natural maple, white oak, walnut, or opaque black, and metal bases in polished aluminum or an array of 26 VOC-free powder coat shades ranging from classic neutrals to playful pastels. Adding to Verve’s flexibility within environments, chairs may be specified with hard or soft casters, plastic glides, or glides with felt pads.

Crafted in the U.S. with special consideration for the environment, Verve Bucket is Greenguard IAQ and Level 1 certified and available in CET, making it easy to specify. As with all Stylex products, the Verve family of seating is backed by a 10-year performance warranty.

