Three Entry Security Systems To Consider

Whatever your security needs, there is an entry system out there that can meet them.

By Josh Bray

There are many entry systems to consider when securing a facility, but the most important thing is to find one that meets your specific needs. If you need a system that is highly secure, then you’ll want to look into products that offer biometric authentication. If you need a system that is more affordable, then you may want to consider a product that uses RFID technology.

Key Card Access System

This type of system uses proximity cards, or RFID cards, and RFID fobs to allow entry into structures. This is one of the most common entry systems used due to the ease of setup and the relative costs associated with them.

With key card access, you can control who has access to your building and when they have access. This can help you improve security and prevent unauthorized entry. Key card access systems can also be used to track employee attendance and activity. It is important to note that anyone can enter the structure with the key, so this could be problematic if they fall into the wrong hands.

Biometric Authentication System

Biometric authentication systems allow facility managers to secure their premises by only allowing individuals with unique biological characteristics that are verified by the system to enter.

When used correctly, it can help to improve security and efficiency while also reducing fraud. If you are considering implementing this type of system, be sure to do your research to find the best solution for your needs.

Video Entry Systems

Another valuable tool that more companies are utilizing is the video entry system. A video entry system can help to secure your facility by providing you with an extra set of eyes and ears around your entrances. This system includes both audio and video, allowing you to visually authenticate a visitor prior to allowing their entrance.

Installing a video entry system is a great way to improve the security of your business or even your home. Not only do they provide a clear view of who is trying to enter, but they also deter criminals and help to keep your property safe.

It is important to consider all entry systems when securing a facility in order to ensure the safety of everyone involved. There are many different types of entry systems available.

It’s important to weigh all options before making a decision and to consult with security experts if possible. By taking all factors into consideration, you can choose an entry system that will provide the best possible security for your facility.