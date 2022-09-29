TQL Stadium Wins Global “Best Venue” Award

“We built TQL Stadium to be a world-class MLS stadium which would proudly represent Cincinnati across the nation and on the world-stage,” explained Jeff Berding, co-CEO FC Cincinnati. “It is an honor to receive this prestigious global recognition. Cincinnati should be proud that TQL Stadium has been awarded Best Venue of 2022 at the World Football Summit.”

TQL Stadium was named Best Venue by a judging panel based on a range of areas, including:

Fan Experience

Technological advances

Match day operations

Personalized attention

Catering

Raising The Bar In Stadium Design

With a capacity of 26,000, TQL Stadium registers among the largest soccer-specific stadiums in the league, and its design harnesses Cincinnati’s energy to create a world-class soccer atmosphere.

“TQL Stadium serves not only as a home for FC Cincinnati but a canvas to express its evolving identity on a global stage,” said Jonathan Mallie, senior principal of Populous. “We worked closely with ownership to create a truly remarkable, one-of-a-kind stadium experience that will serve to raise the profile of the team, the league and the city. From the bold graphics of the programmable LED integrated façade to the continuity of the seating bowl and the wall of sound created by the safe standing supporters’ section on game day, the iconic experience of TQL Stadium will be unrivaled as it serves its electric fan base.”