Two NYC Public Schools Built, Third Under Construction

Two New York City public schools — PS 464 in Manhattan and the Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus at IS 419 in Flushing — have been completed, while a third, IS 322K in Brooklyn, is just beginning construction. EW Howell Construction Group was awarded the contracts by the New York City School Construction Authority (NYC SCA) as the general contractor for all three projects.

Finished in time for the 2022-2023 school year, PS 464 occupies 92,000 square feet across the first nine floors of 42 Trinity Place, a new, 40-story luxury residential building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Additionally, the school’s south wing takes up four stories in a renovated historical building, the Robert and Anne Dickey House, which was built in 1810.

Serving students from pre-K through 5th grade, the new PS 464 features new classrooms, a science lab, and prep room, art and music rooms, as well as a gymnasium and multipurpose space. The space will also host administrative offices, a kitchen, and a cafeteria, plus two outdoor playgrounds.

“As schools return to full-time, in-person learning, there is a demand for new, high-quality facilities that can support students and faculty and fulfill New York City’s educational goals,” said Arsenio Minondo, a vice president at EW Howell who oversaw the project teams for PS 464 and IS 419. “The School Construction Authority is well-known for designing safe, innovative, and sustainable public schools in New York City’s five boroughs, and EW Howell is proud to work with the team to carry out its mission.”

In Flushing, Queens, the Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus at IS 419 was also completed this summer to kick off the 2022-2023 school year. The late Tommie L. Agee was a legendary outfielder for the New York Mets, who helped the team win its first World Series in 1969 at the nearby Shea Stadium. The new, 98,000-square-foot building at 111-12 Astoria Boulevard is an accessible five-story intermediate school, serving approximately 646 students across grades 6-8.

IS 419 features new classrooms as well as reading and speech resource rooms. The school also includes classrooms for art, a science demonstration lab and prep room, a music suite with soundproof practice cubicles, and a library. For recreation, students can enjoy a gymnatorium, exercise room, and outdoor playground. There is also a full kitchen, cafeteria, and staff lunchroom, plus spaces for guidance, medical, and administration.