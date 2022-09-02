X-Chair Raises The Bar For Office Chairs

The technology used in the X-Chairs provide cooling, heat, and massage options to promote increased comfort for users.



X-Chair introduced the first app-controlled cooling, heat, and massage option for office chairs—the X77 Massage Chair, X-Tech, and FS 360 Adjustable Arms. As the office industry continues to rapidly evolve, X-Chair is committed to not only advancing but disrupting the space with their innovative new products.

Elemax Smart: The much-anticipated Elemax Smart can be paired with X-Chair’s X1, X2, X3, X4, and X-Tech office chairs. The cooling, heat, and massage unit is located in the lower back, dynamic variable lumbar support section of the office chair and features a phone app with Bluetooth control. With Sit Score Smart application technology, the Elemax Smart helps users to understand their sitting health score while encouraging movement throughout the day for improved overall health and increased productivity.

X77 Massage Chair: X-Chair’s high-performance massage chair dedicated to providing individuals with an elevated at-home relaxation and rejuvenation experience. With programs from a Shiatsu Master, X77 total-body massage chair is equipped with advanced technology to deliver a therapist-level quality of touch.

X-Tech Office Chairs: The X-Tech collection comes complete with the X4 mechanism and design features, but also includes a 22” cooling gel contoured M-Foam seat as well as two premium fabrics in its design, Brisa Soft Touch, a supple and breathable fabric that promotes air circulation for the highest level of seating comfort; and Advanced Tensile Recovery fabric in the lumbar section, a responsive and supportive nylon weave that molds to your shape.

FS 360 Adjustable Arms: The only armrests on the market that can be adjusted 360 degrees to provide comfortable arm positions for any type of sitter.

X-Chair features 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the office chair via the seat, back, headrest, and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. Technologies also include SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar Support, and Tilt Lock all of which make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market.

Click here for more product news in Furniture.