Betco Launches New Probiotic Cleaning Products

New partnership with Envirozyme will help shape the future of green cleaning by offering probiotic, green cleaning products.

Betco® Corporation announced a partnership with a top manufacturer of biological technologies and fully owned subsidiary EnviroZyme® to launch EnviroZyme Probiotic Solutions. This probiotic cleaning program replaces harsh, traditional cleaning chemicals with natural, non-toxic, and biodegradable formulas that are better for people and the planet. Betco’s current BioActive Solutions program will transition into EnviroZyme Probiotic Solutions.

Betco is the only chemical manufacturer in the world to ferment their own beneficial bacteria to produce targeted probiotic cleaning solutions in liquid, solid, and powder forms. From a state-of-the-art facility on Betco’s campus, teams of biologists and chemists control every process from seed to finished product, allowing them to specialize in market-driven solutions for superior performance.

As a cleaning technology, probiotics are a type of bacteria that remove all organic soils and tackle odors through consumption until there is no more waste in food service, industrial, restroom, and other environments. Betco can carefully select strains based on their efficacy against specific soils from their full technical lab with best-in-class equipment. Their formulas include proprietary nutrient packages to boost probiotic growth. As proven in testing, probiotics grown by Betco work for 21 days after initial application and continue to work until there are no organic soils left, resulting in labor savings, downstream benefits, and a long-lasting clean.

Long Betco’s flagship product in the category, Push continues to be a staple multipurpose microbial cleaner and is available in classic mint, lemon and sage, and mango fragrances. There are also five existing products for floors, garbage disposals, and degreasing, and four brand-new products for urinals, dumpsters, grease traps, and drains.

In conjunction, Betco is also introducing a distributor Buy-In and Spiff Incentive Program for EnviroZyme Probiotic Solutions products. Among other perks, distributors receive special pricing based on the buy-in purchase amount, and distributor sales reps earn money for all products sold.

