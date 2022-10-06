Bridging The Lifecycle Gap With BIM

By Nick Stefanidakis

Bridging the building lifecycle gap has never been more crucial. As remote and hybrid working take hold, building owners and facility managers are under increasing pressure to right-size their property portfolios and rethink how their building operations can support occupier or employee experience.

With demand for net zero commitments growing and economic volatility expected to become more frequent, they also need to prioritize sustainability, save costs, and build resilience.

These objectives will be made easier if different stakeholders involved throughout the building lifecycle work collaboratively. But how do you connect the dots in a notoriously fragmented and disjointed built environment landscape?

The answer lies in building information modeling (BIM), the holistic process of creating and managing the information for a built asset from design and construction to operation. BIM can help bridge the knowledge gap between Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) by capturing data throughout the facility’s lifecycle and ensuring complete transparency at every stage of the process.

A Solution For Facility Managers

The lack of cohesion and communication within a building’s lifecycle is a common bone of contention for facility managers. Often, the handover at the end of construction projects is insufficient. Building owners either receive no information or stacks of physical documents they must then convert back to digital files. What’s more, operations teams have to re-inventory a building before operations can begin, adding another layer of costs for the building owner. Today, the end-to-end digitization of BIM solutions ensures that data that might otherwise get lost is captured and hours of manual paper documentation entry is eliminated.

In turn, the building lifecycle gap denies AEC the opportunity to gain from facility management’s operational expertise. Often, the result is costly refurbishments and repairs when the designer’s or architect’s vision doesn’t quite match the reality of operations, especially when it comes to future refurbishments or construction projects on-site.

Solving Facility Management’s Demographic Problem

Broad adoption of BIM can help building owners and operators wrestling with labor shortages in facility management and engineering services. According to IFMA, nearly 40 percent of facility management professionals will retire by 2026. At the same time, the industry is struggling to attract younger people who will help fill that void, meaning lots of in-depth facility management knowledge could disappear quickly. Although technology and digitization are slowly transforming the perception of the industry, building owners and operators still need a way to capture existing knowledge and ensure younger cohorts don’t start from scratch. BIM can make that happen.

Getting More Value

Last year, a survey by independent smart technology researcher Verdantix revealed that 48% viewed getting value from their existing facility management contracts as the highest priority over the next 12 months. BIM can deliver insights into the historical cost of maintenance activities to better allocate budgets for contractors while ensuring facility managers only pay for the services and time necessary to get the job done. This capability also enables for the development of proactive maintenance plans that keep overall costs at a minimum and reduce workplace disruptions.