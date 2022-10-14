Build It For Zero Carbon: A Roadmap To Realizing Decarbonization Of Buildings

We were recognized for our efforts in 2020 when we earned The Climate Group’s inaugural Clean Energy Trailblazer award. We’ve not only accelerated our own carbon neutrality goal by five years to a 2025 target, we’ve also helped thousands of companies on their own decarbonization journeys.

As a company, we have committed to be carbon neutral by 2025 and net zero in our operations by 2030, far surpassing the traditional 2050 target. We believe Buildings of the Future need to be sustainable, resilient, hyper-efficient, and people-centric. But there’s no need to wait, the technology is available today.

This paper lays out our holistic, replicable strategy for organizational decarbonization. Our decades of experience in energy and sustainability consulting and technology spans across the realms of global commerce. It’s this expertise that informs the four-stage process explored in this paper. With this proven roadmap, organizations of all kinds can define, set, deploy, and sustain decarbonization programs.

The need for rapid decarbonization

Buildings consume 30% of the world’s energy and are responsible for 40% of CO2 emissions. If we can collectively work together toward net-zero 2030 targets, then the trajectory of the temperature rise will stay within 1.5%, helping us to avoid a host of climate-change related impacts.