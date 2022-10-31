Creating A Design That’s Built To Last

By Melissa Plaskonos

From the October 2022 Issue

Building longevity is rarely the primary goal of design and construction teams. Instead, the focus is on completing a project for the occupants’ near-term needs, which are typically looked at through a short, five-year lens. However, as climate change worsens and building resiliency becomes top-of-mind for owners and investors, they need a more proactive approach to development.

Why isn’t longevity at the forefront of planning when buildings are meant to last at least 30 years, and ideally more than 50 years? And how can we get teams to consider the long-term impacts of design decisions on the performance, maintenance, and future renovations of these buildings?

While there are no simple answers to these questions, it is vital that facility managers are involved at the beginning of the design for any project impacting their buildings—whether it’s new construction, a renovation, or a tenant improvement project. Facility management involvement from the beginning can save valuable time and resources, ultimately reducing maintenance costs, lengthening the building’s lifespan, strengthening its resiliency rating, and improving tenant experience.

Being Heard

Facility managers should be considered part of the design and construction team from the start, connecting with the project management team early to ensure involvement at every phase. Sometimes developers and land/building owners focus involvement in design on the end users of the facility, such as a life science company who will be occupying the space. It’s important that the facilities team is represented at design meetings and reviews all documents and submittals throughout the project. The goal here is to ensure compliance with the design and standards of the FM.