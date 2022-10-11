EarthTronics Introduces LED Mini Wall Pack

EarthTronics introduced its low-watt, high-output Color and Wattage Selectable LED Mini Wall Pack. With three different color temperatures and three wattages, it provides optimal lighting for exterior commercial, industrial, and municipal applications, including alleys, doorways, loading docks, pathways, and parking areas.

In addition to its compact 4.15” x 8.78” x 2.56” design, the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Mini Wall Pack allows facilities the flexibility of switching between three temperatures (3000K, 4000K, and 5000K) at the time of installation and three lumen levels to ensure improved visual acuity and enhanced security. The selection of 3000K color of light effectively reduces night skyglow and is a code requirement in some areas.

The Color & Wattage Selectable LED Adjustable Mini Wall Pack has a highly efficient 120 lumens per watt with an 80+ CRI. It can be set at 15, 20, and 25 watts, providing 1800, 2400, and 3000 initial lumens respectively. The wall pack accepts standard 120/277VAC power supply for use in both the USA and Canada and comes with a dusk-to-dawn sensor already installed.

A DLC listed product, the Color & Wattage Selectable LED Mini Wall Pack Series is IP65 rated, and UL approved for wet applications. It has a durable anti-corrosion powder-coated architectural bronze-finished diecast aluminum housing with a high-impact UV-stabilized polycarbonate lens, to maintain the appearance over the long term. The lighting wall pack is suited for wall mounting to provide a wide flood area.

The Color & Wattage Selectable LED Mini Wall Pack will perform in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 104°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. The LED wall pack may be accepted for utility rebates in many markets. EarthTronics offers high-performance EarthBulb LED light bulbs, T8 and T5 linear LEDs, and LED fixtures that are designed for commercial buildings. All EarthTronics LED products provide energy savings with a solid return on investment for energy retrofits, renovation projects, and new construction.

