The Evolving Hybrid Workplace: Tech Implementation Is Key

As businesses continue to adapt to new approaches to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, tech-enabled solutions are crucial to the success of the hybrid workplace, according to a new report from JLL. Technology and Innovation in the Hybrid Age shows that there is no one-size-fits-all solution and organizations will need to implement tailored tools and processes that work for their employees, clients, and business models.

“Hybrid work looks different for every business given the uniqueness of their employee base and business model, and where they are with regard to return to work,” said Sharad Rastogi, President, JLL Technologies. “While the office remains a cornerstone of operations, identifying and adopting the right technologies so employees can seamlessly work in the office, at home or elsewhere is essential to the success of the hybrid work model.”

Several technologies are considered essential for executing hybrid work, but JLL’s research found that while there is an ambition to adopt these technologies across companies, there’s a large gap between future plans and current implementation.